Daily facial cleansing: 5 myths debunked

Daily facial cleansing is often surrounded by myths that can confuse people about their skincare routines. Many believe certain misconceptions about how and when to cleanse the face, which may not be true. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you maintain healthy skin. Here, we debunk common myths about daily facial cleansing, providing insights into effective skincare practices.

#1 Myth: Cleansing twice a day is harmful One common myth is that cleansing twice a day can harm the skin by stripping it of natural oils. However, for most skin types, washing the face twice a day with a gentle cleanser is important to remove dirt and excess oil. Not cleansing properly can lead to clogged pores and breakouts. It's important to use mild products that suit your skin type to avoid over-drying.

#2 Myth: Hot water opens pores Another myth is that hot water opens pores, making cleansing more effective. In reality, pores do not open and close like doors; they remain the same size regardless of water temperature. Hot water can strip your skin of moisture and irritate it. Instead, use lukewarm water while cleansing to maintain skin balance.

#3 Myth: Soap is enough for cleansing Many believe that regular soap is enough for facial cleansing, but this isn't true. Facial skin is more delicate than the rest of the body and needs specially formulated products. Regular soaps can be too harsh, disrupting the skin's natural barrier and leading to dryness or irritation. Opt for a cleanser that matches your skin type for the best results.

#4 Myth: Exfoliation replaces cleansing Some people think exfoliating products can replace regular cleansing routines, but that's not the case. While exfoliation removes dead skin cells and can make your complexion look better, it doesn't remove dirt and impurities from your face as effectively as a cleanser does. Exfoliate once or twice a week as part of your routine, but don't skip daily cleansing.