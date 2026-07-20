Protect your ears before it's too late
What's the story
Hearing health is often overlooked, but it's essential to our overall well-being. For beginners, understanding how to maintain good hearing can be a simple yet rewarding endeavor. By adopting certain habits and practices, you can protect your ears from potential damage and ensure your hearing remains sharp as you age. Here are five beginner-friendly tips to help you improve and maintain your hearing health effectively.
Tip 1
Protect your ears from loud noises
Exposure to loud noises can severely damage your hearing over time.
It is important to avoid loud environments whenever possible.
If you have to be in a noisy place, consider using earplugs or noise-cancelling headphones.
These can significantly reduce the volume reaching your ears, minimizing the risk of hearing loss.
Tip 2
Keep your ears clean
Keeping your ears clean is essential for good hearing.
However, you should never put cotton swabs deep into your ear canal as they can push wax further in or injure the eardrum.
Instead, clean the outer part of your ears with a damp cloth regularly. This simple practice helps prevent buildup that could affect your hearing ability.
Tip 3
Manage stress levels
Stress can have a negative impact on your body, including your auditory system.
High stress levels may lead to conditions like tinnitus, which causes ringing in the ears.
To keep your stress in check, try relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises or yoga.
These practices not only help reduce stress but also promote overall well-being.
Tip 4
Stay hydrated for better ear function
Staying hydrated is good for your entire body, including your ears.
Drinking enough water ensures that fluids in the inner ear are balanced, which is important for hearing and balance.
Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, or more if you're active or live in a hot climate.
Tip 5
Regularly check your hearing health
Regular hearing check-ups are essential, even if you don't think you have any issues right now.
Getting your hearing checked by a professional can help detect any problems early on, when they are easier to treat.
It is advisable to get a hearing test at least once every two years, or more frequently if you are exposed to loud noises regularly or have a family history of hearing loss.