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Truth about common skincare myths
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Truth about common skincare myths

By Simran Jeet
Jun 04, 2026
06:24 pm
What's the story

With so many skincare myths floating around, it is hard to know what is true and what is not. Most of us believe these myths, which can lead to improper skincare routines. Knowing the difference between myth and fact is important to keep your skin healthy and glowing. Here is busting some common skincare myths with factual insights to help you make informed decisions about your daily routine.

Moisturizer myth

Myth: Oily skin doesn't need moisturizer

Many believe that if you have oily skin, you do not need to moisturize. This is a myth, as all skin types need hydration. Not moisturizing can actually make oily skin worse because the body may produce more oil to compensate for dryness. Using a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer can help balance the skin's oil production without clogging pores or causing breakouts.

Natural product myth

Myth: Natural products are always better

The belief that natural products are always better for the skin is misleading. While some natural ingredients can be beneficial, others may cause irritation or allergic reactions. It's important to note that natural does not always mean safe or effective. One should always check the ingredient list and choose products based on their specific skin type and concerns, rather than solely on whether they are labeled natural.

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Sunscreen myth

Myth: You only need sunscreen on sunny days

A common misconception is that sunscreen is only required on sunny days or at the beach. However, UV rays can penetrate clouds and affect your skin even on overcast days or indoors near windows. Daily application of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 is recommended to protect against harmful UV rays year-round.

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Price myth

Myth: Expensive products are more effective

Many believe that expensive skincare products are more effective than cheaper ones, but that is not always true. The efficacy of a product depends on its formulation and ingredients, not its price tag. Some affordable products have proven ingredients that work just as well as high-end ones. It is important to focus on ingredient quality, rather than price, when choosing skincare items.

Pore myth

Myth: Pores open and close with temperature changes

A common belief is that pores open with heat and close with cold temperatures, like a shower or ice pack application. However, this is not true; pores do not open or close like a door would. They may appear larger due to excess oil or dirt buildup, but they cannot physically change size through temperature changes alone.

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