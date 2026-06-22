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Daily sugar intake: What you should know

By Simran Jeet 05:13 pm Jun 22, 202605:13 pm

What's the story

Sugar is one of the most misunderstood nutrients. Most of us believe in common myths about daily sugar intake, which can affect our health. Knowing the facts can help us make better dietary choices, and keep our health in check. In this article, we debunk some of the most common myths about daily sugar intake with insights into what really happens when you consume it.