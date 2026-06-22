Daily sugar intake: What you should know
What's the story
Sugar is one of the most misunderstood nutrients. Most of us believe in common myths about daily sugar intake, which can affect our health. Knowing the facts can help us make better dietary choices, and keep our health in check. In this article, we debunk some of the most common myths about daily sugar intake with insights into what really happens when you consume it.
#1
Myth: All sugars are bad
Not all sugars are bad for you. Sugars are naturally present in fruits and vegetables, where they come with vitamins and minerals. These natural sugars are much different from added sugars in processed foods, which can be unhealthy when consumed in excess. Knowing the difference can help you make healthier choices without cutting out all forms of sugar from your diet.
#2
Myth: Sugar causes hyperactivity in children
The idea that sugar causes hyperactivity in children has been widely believed by parents for years. However, studies have shown that there is no direct link between sugar consumption and hyperactivity. The perception may stem from situational factors, such as excitement during parties or events where sugary foods are present, rather than the sugar itself causing hyperactive behavior.
#3
Myth: Cutting out sugar completely is necessary for health
While reducing added sugars is important, cutting them out completely is not necessary for good health. Our body needs some amount of carbohydrates for energy, and natural sources like fruits can provide this without the negative effects of processed sugars. A balanced approach, focusing on moderation instead of elimination, can be more sustainable and beneficial long-term.
#4
Myth: Artificial sweeteners are a healthy alternative
Artificial sweeteners are often touted as healthier alternatives to regular sugar, but they come with their own set of concerns. Some studies indicate potential links between artificial sweeteners and health issues, like metabolic changes or gut microbiome alterations. While they may help reduce calorie intake when used wisely, relying solely on them, without understanding their effects, might not be the best idea.
#5
Myth: Honey is always healthier than regular sugar
Honey is often considered a healthier alternative to regular table sugar. However, it is still high in calories and can affect blood glucose levels similarly to refined sugar when consumed in excess. Over time, excessive honey consumption without moderation can impact overall health and should be considered carefully during dietary planning.