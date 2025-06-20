How Tai Chi can improve your mental health
An ancient Chinese martial art, Tai Chi is becoming increasingly popular as a gentle form of exercise that can promote mental wellness.
Its slow and deliberate movements, along with focus on breathing, make it the perfect choice for beginners.
Daily practice of Tai Chi can reduce stress, improve concentration, and boost overall mental health.
Here are some beginner-friendly Tai Chi practices you can try for better mental wellness.
Start with basic movements
Beginners should stick to basic Tai Chi movements to build a strong foundation.
Simple exercises like Wave Hands Like Clouds or Parting the Wild Horse's Mane can be easily learned and practiced.
These movements focus on balance and coordination, while promoting relaxation.
Practicing these basics for 10 to 15 minutes every day can gradually improve mental clarity and alleviate anxiety levels.
Focus on breathing techniques
Breathing is an important element of Tai Chi practice.
As a beginner, you should pay attention to deep, controlled breathing techniques while performing the movements.
Deeply inhaling through the nose and exhaling slowly through the mouth calms the mind and can help relieve stress.
Doing these breathing techniques consistently can improve emotional regulation and make you more mindful over time.
Incorporate mindfulness practices
Mindfulness is a key component of Tai Chi, urging practitioners to be in the moment.
As a beginner, you should strive to bring in mindfulness by being aware of your body's sensations with every movement.
This awareness is effective in nurturing peace and minimizing negative thought processes.
Practicing mindfulness regularly in Tai Chi sessions can strengthen emotional resilience.
Set a consistent practice schedule
Establishing a consistent schedule is essential for reaping the benefits of Tai Chi for mental wellness.
Beginners should aim for short daily sessions rather than infrequent longer ones.
Setting aside 10 minutes each morning or evening ensures regularity without overwhelming commitment demands.
Over time, this routine supports sustained improvements in mood stability and cognitive function.