4 ways to make your dal pakwan even better
What's the story
Dal pakwan is a popular breakfast dish from the streets of Sindh, Pakistan. It consists of crispy fried bread (pakwan) served with a spicy lentil soup (dal). The combination of textures and flavors makes it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. It's not just filling, but also gives you an authentic taste of regional cuisine. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful dish.
#1
Choosing the right dal
Choosing the right type of dal is essential for making dal pakwan.
Chana dal (split chickpeas) is the most commonly used lentil, as it gives a rich flavor and texture.
The lentils are soaked overnight and then cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
This preparation gives the dal its signature taste, which goes perfectly with the crispy pakwan.
#2
Preparing crispy pakwan
Pakwan is made using a simple dough of flour, semolina, and caraway seeds.
The dough is rolled out into thin circles and deep-fried until golden brown.
The key to perfect pakwan is ensuring they are crispy, but not too hard or greasy.
These can be served immediately or kept warm until ready to serve.
#3
Spicing it up with chutney
To elevate the flavors of dal pakwan, serve it with tangy chutneys like tamarind or mint chutney.
These chutneys add an extra layer of flavor by balancing out the spiciness of the dal and enhancing the overall taste experience.
A little drizzle over the dish can make it even more appetizing.
#4
Enjoying traditional accompaniments
Dal pakwan is usually served with accompaniments like sliced onions or lemon wedges, which add freshness to each bite.
Some people also like having yogurt on the side, which cools down any heat from spices in the dal while adding creaminess to every mouthful.