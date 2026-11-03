Dal pakwan: A traditional Sindhi breakfast worth trying

The magic of dal pakwan lies in its simple but flavorful ingredients.

The flatbread, or pakwan, is made from refined flour and semolina, giving it a crisp texture.

The lentil curry, or dal, is usually made from chana dal and flavored with spices like cumin, turmeric, and garam masala.

Chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves are often served as accompaniments to add freshness and heat.