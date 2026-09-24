Bet you haven't tried dates like this

Moroccan date tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries dates with vegetables and spices like cinnamon and cumin.

The dish is usually cooked in a tagine pot, which helps retain moisture and flavor.

The sweetness of dates balances the savory elements, making it an ideal dish for those who love rich flavors.

Served with couscous or bread, this tagine offers a hearty meal full of aromatic spices.