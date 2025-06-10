5 hair washing myths you should stop believing
What's the story
The frequency of washing hair is one of the most debated topics, ridden with several myths and misconceptions.
Most of us are unsure how often we should be washing our hair, which is what leads to confusion and sometimes futile hair care routines.
This article will bust some common myths on hair washing frequency, and give fact-based insights to help you decide your regimen.
#1
Myth: Daily washing is necessary
A common myth is that shampooing your hair every day is a must for cleanliness and health. But this isn't always the case.
Your hair type, lifestyle, and preference can determine the best washing frequency for you.
For example, oily scalps may require more washes, while dry or curly hair may fare better with less frequent washing to retain natural oils and moisture.
#2
Myth: Shampooing causes hair loss
Another common myth is that shampooing makes you lose hair.
While it is normal to lose some strands during a wash due to natural shedding, shampooing itself doesn't cause permanent hair loss.
Genetics, stress, and medical conditions are more likely culprits of significant hair thinning/loss than the act of shampooing.
#3
Myth: Cold water rinses improve shine
Many swear by rinsing with cold water for added shine as it closes the cuticles on the scalp.
While cold water may tighten cuticles temporarily, giving a smoother appearance, it doesn't have a long-term impact on shine or health of hair.
Unlike lukewarm water, which cleanses well without damaging anything.
#4
Myth: All shampoos are created equal
It's easy to assume that all shampoos do the same job, no matter how they are formulated or what their ingredients are.
But shampoos are formulated for different purposes, like moisturizing dry strands or clarifying oily scalps.
Picking one specifically for your type guarantees the best results, minus any unnecessary buildup or dryness.
#5
Myth: Natural oils should be washed away frequently
Some believe natural oils need to be washed off frequently for healthy looking locks.
But, these oils shield against environmental damage while keeping strands moisturized in between washes.
This is particularly helpful if you have textured curls. They tend to get drier when stripped too often through excessive cleansing routines.