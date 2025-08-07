Truth about bedroom plants: Myth v/s facts

The belief that bedroom plants can do wonders for health has grown popular. Many believe that keeping plants in bedroom can improve air quality, elevate mood, and even enhance sleep. However, more often than not, these claims are exaggerated or misconstrued. Here's attempting to debunk some common myths about health benefits of bedroom plants by analyzing scientific evidence and clarifying what these green buddies can really do.

Air quality Myth: Plants significantly improve air quality While plants do absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, their contribution to indoor air quality is negligible. Studies indicate that the number of plants needed to make a tangible difference in air purification is simply impractical for most homes. In fact, proper ventilation and regular cleaning would do a better job at keeping good air quality indoors than houseplants alone.

Mood enhancement Myth: Plants boost mood instantly While greenery has a calming effect, it doesn't necessarily boost mood instantly, as many would imagine. The psychological benefits of having plants around are subtle and often subjective. Some people may feel happier with plants around, others may not feel anything at all. It's worth noting that mood enhancement from plants isn't a guarantee for everyone.

Sleep improvement Myth: Plants improve sleep quality drastically We often hear that some plants can exponentially improve our sleep by releasing oxygen at night or by giving off soothing scents. However, this claim does not have much scientific evidence to back it. Though some aromatic plant like lavender may help you relax with their scent, they don't have an impact on your sleep cycle or significantly improve sleep quality for all.

Plant safety Myth: All plants are safe indoors Not all houseplants are safe for indoors, especially if you have kids or pets around. Some popular indoor species are toxic and could be harmful if ingested or touched too much. It is important to research plant types before bringing them home and ensure they are non-toxic and safe for your living situation.