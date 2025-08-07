Truth about bedroom plants: Myth v/s facts
What's the story
The belief that bedroom plants can do wonders for health has grown popular. Many believe that keeping plants in bedroom can improve air quality, elevate mood, and even enhance sleep. However, more often than not, these claims are exaggerated or misconstrued. Here's attempting to debunk some common myths about health benefits of bedroom plants by analyzing scientific evidence and clarifying what these green buddies can really do.
Air quality
Myth: Plants significantly improve air quality
While plants do absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, their contribution to indoor air quality is negligible. Studies indicate that the number of plants needed to make a tangible difference in air purification is simply impractical for most homes. In fact, proper ventilation and regular cleaning would do a better job at keeping good air quality indoors than houseplants alone.
Mood enhancement
Myth: Plants boost mood instantly
While greenery has a calming effect, it doesn't necessarily boost mood instantly, as many would imagine. The psychological benefits of having plants around are subtle and often subjective. Some people may feel happier with plants around, others may not feel anything at all. It's worth noting that mood enhancement from plants isn't a guarantee for everyone.
Sleep improvement
Myth: Plants improve sleep quality drastically
We often hear that some plants can exponentially improve our sleep by releasing oxygen at night or by giving off soothing scents. However, this claim does not have much scientific evidence to back it. Though some aromatic plant like lavender may help you relax with their scent, they don't have an impact on your sleep cycle or significantly improve sleep quality for all.
Plant safety
Myth: All plants are safe indoors
Not all houseplants are safe for indoors, especially if you have kids or pets around. Some popular indoor species are toxic and could be harmful if ingested or touched too much. It is important to research plant types before bringing them home and ensure they are non-toxic and safe for your living situation.
Quantity vs Quality
Myth: More plants mean better health benefits
However, having more plants doesn't mean more health benefits indoors. The trick is to choose the right kind of plant for your environment rather than just going for more. Light, humidity, and maintenance capabilities should determine your choice when bringing greenery home instead of just going for more.