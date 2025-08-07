How to style short hair: 5 tips

Short hair can be both chic and practical, giving you a fresh look without any effort. Be it a pixie cut or bob, styling short hair can be quick and easy with the right tricks. Here are some simple tips to enhance your short hairstyle, so you can achieve instant glamour without spending hours before the mirror.

Texture tips Mastering the art of texturizing Texturizing is the key to adding volume and movement to short hair. Use a texturizing spray or mousse on damp hair, before blow-drying. This helps create body and lift at the roots. For additional texture, consider using a sea salt spray for that tousled, beachy look. Remember not to overdo it; too much product can weigh down your hair instead of enhancing its natural bounce.

Blow-dry basics Quick blow-dry techniques A good blow-dry can change your hairstyle in minutes. Begin by towel-drying your hair gently to eliminate excess moisture. Use a round brush while blow-drying to pump up volume at the roots and smoothen out any frizz. Directing airflow from root to tip gives you sleekness and shine. For added lift, flip your head upside down while drying for those last few minutes.

Accessory ideas Accessorize for impact Accessories are an effortless way to elevate short hairstyles instantly. Headbands, clips, and barrettes can add flair without much effort or time investment. Choose pieces that complement your outfit or mood—be it something bold for an evening out or subtle for everyday wear—and position them strategically in your hair for maximum effect.