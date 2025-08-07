How to style short hair: 5 tips
What's the story
Short hair can be both chic and practical, giving you a fresh look without any effort. Be it a pixie cut or bob, styling short hair can be quick and easy with the right tricks. Here are some simple tips to enhance your short hairstyle, so you can achieve instant glamour without spending hours before the mirror.
Texture tips
Mastering the art of texturizing
Texturizing is the key to adding volume and movement to short hair. Use a texturizing spray or mousse on damp hair, before blow-drying. This helps create body and lift at the roots. For additional texture, consider using a sea salt spray for that tousled, beachy look. Remember not to overdo it; too much product can weigh down your hair instead of enhancing its natural bounce.
Blow-dry basics
Quick blow-dry techniques
A good blow-dry can change your hairstyle in minutes. Begin by towel-drying your hair gently to eliminate excess moisture. Use a round brush while blow-drying to pump up volume at the roots and smoothen out any frizz. Directing airflow from root to tip gives you sleekness and shine. For added lift, flip your head upside down while drying for those last few minutes.
Accessory ideas
Accessorize for impact
Accessories are an effortless way to elevate short hairstyles instantly. Headbands, clips, and barrettes can add flair without much effort or time investment. Choose pieces that complement your outfit or mood—be it something bold for an evening out or subtle for everyday wear—and position them strategically in your hair for maximum effect.
Wave wonders
Embrace natural waves
If you have naturally wavy hair, embrace it by enhancing those waves instead of fighting them with straightening tools every single day. Straightening might damage delicate strands overtime. Apply curl-enhancing cream on damp locks before air drying or diffusing gently with low heat settings if needed. This will define curls beautifully while keeping them healthy intact.