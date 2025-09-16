Cardio and fat loss: Myth v/s facts

Many of us think that hours of cardio, such as running or cycling, is the answer to losing weight. This perception ignores the fact that other exercises can also help with fat reduction. In this piece, we debunk the myth of cardio supremacy, focusing on alternative strategies for effective fat loss.

#1 Strength training's role in fat loss Strength training can be more efficient than cardio when it comes to fat loss. By building muscle mass, strength training ensures that you have a higher resting metabolic rate. With more muscle, your body burns more calories even while resting. Studies indicate that strength training can increase metabolism by as much as 7% over time, making it a great addition to any weight loss regimen.

#2 The importance of diet in weight loss Exercise by itself may not cause fat loss without dietary intervention. Having a balanced diet is essential for meeting weight loss goals. You'll have to eat less than what you burn to lose weight effectively. Pairing a healthy diet with regular exercise improves results and enables sustainable weight management.

#3 High-intensity interval training (HIIT) benefits High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) provides an efficient substitute to traditional cardio workouts for fat loss. HIIT consists of short bursts of intense activity followed by brief rest periods. This increases calorie burn both during and after workouts due to the afterburn effect called excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). This technique can be done in less time while providing similar or better results.