Declutter your coloring station for artistic serenity
What's the story
A messy coloring station can majorly cramp your creative style.
Whether you're a pro artist or a coloring enthusiast, keeping things tidy is key.
This blog post shares practical tips for decluttering your coloring station, with the goal of creating a peaceful and inspiring space that enhances your artistic flow.
By sorting, categorizing, and investing in the right storage solutions, artistic zen is within your reach.
Sorting
Sort and categorize your supplies
Start by taking out all your coloring supplies. Organize them into categories like markers, pencils, crayons, and paper.
This will help you see everything you have. It's easier to decide what to keep, donate, or throw away.
Keep in mind, the idea is to only keep those items that you frequently use or hold a special place in your heart.
Storage
Invest in appropriate storage solutions
Once you've sorted your materials, invest in storage solutions that suit your space and needs.
Pencil cases are great for markers and colored pencils, stackable trays work well for paper, and drawer organizers are perfect for smaller items like erasers and sharpeners.
Labeling each container will also help you stay organized.
Space designation
Create a dedicated coloring space
Choose a particular spot in your room or home and claim it as your coloring kingdom.
This can be a desk, table, or even a cozy corner of a room with good lighting.
Having a special place not only keeps all your supplies organized but also gets your mind ready to focus on your art whenever you enter that space.
Cleaning routine
Implement a regular cleaning routine
To keep your coloring station peaceful, establish a regular cleaning routine.
Set aside ten minutes at the end of each coloring session to tidy up, put everything back in its place, and wipe down surfaces.
Doing this regularly will prevent clutter from building up again and ensure that your space always feels inviting and ready for creativity.
Mindful buying
Practice mindful purchasing
Finally, be intentional about buying new art supplies.
Before purchasing anything new, consider whether it's a necessity or simply an impulse buy prompted by appealing packaging or sales tactics.
Prioritizing quality over quantity will not only help you save money but also prevent clutter by avoiding unnecessary additions to your collection.