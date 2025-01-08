Declutter your makeup collection for beautified simplicity
Decluttering your makeup collection is the secret to a more efficient and enjoyable beauty routine.
A curated collection not only saves time but allows you to truly use and cherish each item.
This article provides tips on how to create a makeup collection that embodies beautified simplicity, focusing on quality over quantity.
Sorting
Sort and categorize your makeup
Start by dumping all your makeup out on a clean surface.
Sort everything into piles by type i.e. lipsticks, eyeshadows, foundations, etc.
This way, you can see everything you have and it will be easier to decide what to keep and what to toss.
You'd be surprised how many duplicates or near-identical shades you might have without even knowing it.
Expiry check
Check expiry dates
Makeup, like food, has an expiration date.
Using it past this point isn't just gross—it's also potentially harmful, as expired makeup can cause irritation or even infection. So, check the dates on all your products.
Mascara needs to be tossed after three months, but powders and eyeshadows are good for up to two years.
Throwing out expired products is key to keeping your skin routine healthy.
Usage evaluation
Assess usage and preference
For each item that passes the expiry date check, be honest and ask yourself two questions: Have I used this in the last six months? Does it still reflect my current style/taste?
If you haven't reached for that product in over six months or it no longer fits your evolving taste, it's probably time to say goodbye.
This step ensures you're only keeping things that genuinely spark joy and usefulness.
Cleaning storage
Deep clean your storage area
Before you put back the items you're keeping, make sure to clean your storage area—whether it's a makeup bag, drawer, or vanity.
Wipe down surfaces with a disinfectant wipe or spray, and think about using drawer organizers or dividers to keep categories neatly separated.
A clean storage area isn't just nice to look at, it also makes it easier to take care of your now-decluttered collection.
Recycling options
Donate or recycle what you can
Some lightly used items may not be suitable for you but might be ideal for others.
You can donate these products to friends or family members who might appreciate them, just ensure you maintain hygiene.
For products that you can't donate due to hygiene concerns but are still usable, like some palettes, consider recycling programs.
Some beauty brands offer recycling programs that accept old makeup containers.