Declutter your origami space for paper-folding peace
What's the story
A calm and tidy origami space can transform your paper-folding experience.
Clutter can be a significant distraction and creativity killer, so it's crucial to keep your workspace as streamlined as possible.
This article shares tips on how to declutter your origami area, so you can enjoy a peaceful and productive crafting session.
Sorting
Sort your paper by size and color
Begin by organizing your origami paper by size and color. This eliminates the need for mid-project scavenger hunts, allowing you to concentrate on creating.
Keep different sizes and colors in labeled containers or folders. This not only keeps your space tidy but also protects the paper from unwanted creases and tears, ensuring a more enjoyable crafting experience.
Rotation
Implement a 'one in, one out' rule
To avoid building up a stash of unused or unloved paper, implement a "one in, one out" rule.
For each new pack of origami paper you purchase, make it a rule to recycle or donate an old one that you no longer need or that no longer sparks joy for you.
This way, you're keeping your collection balanced and full of materials that inspire you.
Verticality
Utilize vertical storage solutions
Take advantage of vertical space in your origami area with shelves or hanging organizers.
Storing your supplies off the desk clears up valuable workspace and keeps essential tools within easy reach.
Opt for clear wall-mounted pockets or magnetic strips for scissors, rulers, and other metal tools.
This not only declutters but also visually expands the room.
Focus area
Create a dedicated folding zone
Designate a specific area of your desk or table solely for folding origami. This is your "sacred space."
Keep this zone clear of all items except those immediately needed for your current project. This is your "minimalist policy."
Having a dedicated folding zone encourages discipline and minimizes distractions caused by unrelated objects encroaching on your workspace. This is your "road to success."
Reflection
Regularly review your creations
Dedicate some time monthly to review and declutter your finished origami works.
Choose which ones to keep, display, gift, or recycle depending on how much you like them or the memories attached to them.
Regularly doing this stops you from hoarding finished works that take up space and gives you the chance to enjoy and think about how much you've improved over time.