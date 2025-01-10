Declutter your skateboard collection for smooth rides
What's the story
Skateboarding is more than just a sport; it's a way of life for many.
However, enthusiasts tend to collect skateboards, leading to clutter and difficulty choosing the right board for the occasion.
Decluttering not only saves space but also ensures each board gets the attention it deserves.
This guide provides tips on how to optimize your collection, ultimately enhancing your skateboarding experience.
Sorting
Identify and categorize your boards
Start by removing all your skateboards and placing them in a spacious area.
Organize them according to type, usage, sentimental value, or condition.
This initial categorization will provide a visual overview of your collection and assist you in identifying which boards are crucial to retain.
You'd be amazed at how many duplicates or seldom used boards you might have collected unknowingly.
Evaluation
Assess condition and usage
Inspect each skateboard thoroughly for wear and tear. Boards that are broken beyond repair or unsafe to ride should be immediately discarded.
For those in decent shape but rarely used, think about whether they hold any special meaning to you, or if perhaps someone else might benefit from them more than you do right now.
It can be freeing to let go of things we no longer use.
Storage
Optimize storage solutions
Investing in the right storage solutions can significantly cut down on clutter while keeping your skateboards handy and well-protected.
Wall mounts or racks designed for skateboards free up floor space and turn your boards into a cool, decorative display.
If you're short on space, consider under-bed storage options to stash away less frequently used boards. They'll be out of sight but still within easy reach.
Recycle
Sell, donate, or repurpose
Selling them if they're still in decent shape helps clear out space and get some of your money back.
Donating them to youth centers or charities helps ensure that old boards still get some use.
Or if you're the crafty type, you might have fun repurposing parts of your old skateboards into art pieces or furniture.
This can add a cool, personal touch to your home decor.
Maintenance
Regular review routine
In order to avoid future clutter accumulation, implement a system where you regularly evaluate your skateboard collection - this could be every six months or once a year.
This routine assessment prompts you to reconsider the use, condition, and sentimental value of each board as your tastes and skating needs change over time.