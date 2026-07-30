Give kohlrabi a tasty twist with these stews
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile and nutritious vegetable, is perfect for making hearty stews. These recipes are not only easy to make but also guarantee a satisfying meal that highlights the unique taste of kohlrabi. With the right ingredients and cooking techniques, you can whip up delicious stews that are both filling and healthy. Here are five kohlrabi stew recipes to try.
Dish 1
Classic kohlrabi vegetable stew
This classic vegetable stew highlights the subtle sweetness of kohlrabi with other vegetables like carrots and potatoes.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add chopped kohlrabi, carrots, and potatoes.
Pour in vegetable broth and let it simmer until the vegetables are tender.
Season with salt, pepper, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
Dish 2
Spicy kohlrabi lentil stew
For those who love a kick in their meal, this spicy lentil stew is just the thing.
Start by cooking onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant.
Add diced kohlrabi along with red lentils and diced tomatoes.
Spice it up with cumin, coriander, turmeric, chili powder, salt, and pepper.
Let it simmer till the lentils are soft.
Dish 3
Creamy kohlrabi coconut stew
This creamy coconut stew is a delight for those who love rich flavors.
Cook onions and garlic in coconut oil before adding sliced kohlrabi to the pot.
Pour in coconut milk along with vegetable broth for creaminess without dairy products.
Season with lime juice or zest for a tangy twist that complements the creamy base.
Dish 4
Hearty kohlrabi bean stew
This hearty bean stew combines the goodness of beans with the crunchiness of kohlrabi.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic till they are golden brown.
Add chopped kohlrabi and canned beans (like chickpeas or kidney beans) into the mix.
Pour vegetable broth over the mixture, and let it simmer till all flavors meld beautifully together.
Dish 5
Savory kohlrabi mushroom stew
This savory mushroom stew brings out earthy flavors from mushrooms and kohlrabies alike.
Saute sliced mushrooms with onions until tender. Then, add cubed kohlrabies into the mix.
Pour in a broth made from water, salt, and pepper to taste. Let everything simmer gently, allowing the rich aroma to fill your kitchen.