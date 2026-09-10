You must taste these carob-based snacks in Portugal
What's the story
Carob, a versatile legume native to the Mediterranean region, is a popular ingredient in Portuguese snacks. With its naturally sweet flavor and unique texture, carob is used to make a variety of delicious treats. These snacks not only offer a taste of Portuguese culture but also provide an alternative to traditional sweets. Here are some popular Portuguese carob-based snacks that you can try for a unique culinary experience.
#1
Carob cake delight
Carob cake is a popular dessert in Portugal, owing to its rich flavor and moist texture.
The cake is made with carob powder instead of cocoa, giving it a distinct taste. It is often spiced with cinnamon or nuts to enhance its flavor.
Carob cake can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert, and it pairs well with coffee or tea.
#2
Crunchy carob biscuits
Carob biscuits are another favorite snack among the Portuguese.
These crunchy treats are made by mixing carob flour with other ingredients like flour, sugar, and butter.
The result is a sweet biscuit that goes perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee.
They are often available in different shapes and sizes, making them an appealing option for those looking for something light, yet satisfying.
#3
Sweet carob bars
Carob bars are a convenient on-the-go snack option that combines the natural sweetness of carobs with other ingredients, such as nuts and dried fruits.
These bars provide an energy boost without refined sugars, making them a healthier alternative to regular candy bars.
They are ideal for quick snacks during busy days or outdoor activities.
#4
Traditional carob pudding
Traditional Portuguese carob pudding is a creamy dessert made by cooking milk or plant-based milk with sugar and carob powder until thickened.
This pudding has a smooth texture and subtle sweetness, making it a comforting treat after meals or during special occasions.
It can be served warm or chilled, depending on personal preference.