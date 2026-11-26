Give your dishes a nutty twist with almond extract
What's the story
Almond extract is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of various dishes. Its distinct nutty aroma and taste make it a favorite in both sweet and savory recipes. Whether you are baking or cooking, almond extract can add a unique twist to your meals. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the magic of almond extract, offering a range of flavors and textures for you to enjoy.
Dish 1
Almond-infused rice pudding
Almond-infused rice pudding is a creamy dessert that marries the subtle flavors of almond extract with the comforting texture of rice.
To make this dish, cook rice in milk until soft, then stir in sugar and almond extract for sweetness and flavor.
Top with sliced almonds for added crunch.
This dessert is perfect for those who love a nutty twist on traditional rice pudding.
Dish 2
Almond-flavored pancakes
Start your day with almond-flavored pancakes that add a hint of nuttiness to your breakfast table.
Simply mix flour, baking powder, milk, sugar, and almond extract to make a batter.
Cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve with fresh fruits or maple syrup for an extra touch of sweetness.
These pancakes are ideal for anyone looking to spice up their morning routine.
Dish 3
Almond-spiced cookies
Almond-spiced cookies are an ideal treat for anyone who loves the combination of sweet and nutty flavors.
Mix flour, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and ground almonds into a dough.
Then, add almond extract before baking until crisp around the edges but soft in the middle.
These cookies are perfect for tea time or as an afternoon snack.
Dish 4
Savory almond vegetable stir-fry
A savory almond vegetable stir-fry brings together fresh vegetables with the rich flavor of almond extract.
Start by sautéing your favorite veggies, like bell peppers or broccoli, in olive oil until tender-crisp.
Add soy sauce and a few drops of almond extract to give depth to the dish without overpowering it.
This stir-fry is ideal for those who prefer savory over sweet.
Dish 5
Creamy almond pasta sauce
Creamy almond pasta sauce gives an unexpected, yet delightful twist to your regular pasta dishes.
Blend soaked almonds with garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Then, mix it into your cooked pasta over low heat until well combined.
Garnish with parsley if you like.
This sauce goes well with any type of pasta, making it a versatile addition to your culinary repertoire.