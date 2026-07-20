Love arbi leaves? Try these easy recipes
What's the story
Arbi leaves, also known as colocasia leaves, are an integral part of many cuisines. They are packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes. Here, we take a look at five delightful dishes that highlight the versatility of arbi leaves. These dishes are not just tasty but also showcase the unique texture and flavor of these leaves.
Dish 1
Spicy arbi leaf rolls
Spicy arbi leaf rolls are a delicious combination of spices and the earthy taste of the leaves.
The leaves are blanched and filled with a mixture of rice flour, spices, and herbs. They are then rolled tightly and steamed until cooked through.
These rolls can be served with a tangy tamarind chutney or yogurt dip for added flavor.
Dish 2
Arbi leaf stir-fry
Arbi leaf stir-fry is a quick, easy-to-make dish that retains the nutritional value of the leaves.
Finely chopped arbi leaves are sautéed with mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, and garlic.
The dish is light yet flavorful, making it an ideal side dish to serve with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 3
Creamy arbi leaf curry
Creamy arbi leaf curry is a comforting dish that combines the richness of coconut milk with the distinct taste of arbi leaves.
The leaves are cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and coconut milk until they become tender.
This curry goes well with steamed rice or roti.
Dish 4
Arbi leaf pakoras
Arbi leaf pakoras make for a crispy snack or appetizer option.
The leaves are coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until golden brown.
These pakoras can be enjoyed on their own or served with mint chutney for dipping.
Dish 5
Savory arbi leaf pancakes
Savory arbi leaf pancakes make for an innovative breakfast option.
The finely chopped leaves are mixed into a batter of rice flour and spices before being pan-fried into pancakes.
These pancakes can be served hot with chutney or pickle on the side for added zestiness.