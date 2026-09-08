5 fig recipes you'll surely love
What's the story
Figs are a seasonal delight that can make any rainy day special. These juicy fruits are not just tasty but also packed with nutrients. Their unique texture and flavor can be used in a number of dishes, making them a versatile ingredient for the monsoon season. Here are five fig recipes that will make your rainy days even more enjoyable.
Dish 1
Fig and almond porridge
Start your day with a warm bowl of fig and almond porridge.
Cook oats with milk or water until creamy, then stir in chopped fresh figs and a handful of almonds for crunch.
Sweeten with honey or maple syrup, if desired.
This hearty breakfast is loaded with fiber and healthy fats, keeping you full and energized all morning long.
Dish 2
Baked figs with honey
Baked figs with honey make for an easy, yet elegant dessert.
Halve fresh figs and place them on a baking sheet. Drizzle with honey and bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes until soft.
Serve warm as is or with a dollop of yogurt for added creaminess.
The natural sweetness of the figs pairs perfectly with the rich flavor of honey.
Dish 3
Fig chutney
Fig chutney is a great accompaniment to savory dishes, like cheese platters or sandwiches.
Cook chopped figs with onions, ginger, vinegar, sugar, and spices, like cinnamon or cloves, until thickened into a jam-like consistency.
This chutney adds a sweet-spicy kick to any meal while also giving you vitamins and antioxidants.
Dish 4
Fig smoothie bowl
A fig smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing treat on rainy afternoons.
Blend fresh figs with bananas and yogurt until smooth, then pour into a bowl.
Top with granola, nuts, seeds, and additional sliced fruit for texture contrast.
This vibrant bowl is not just visually appealing but also packed with vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc.
Dish 5
Fig bread
Fig bread is an excellent choice for afternoon tea or snack time indulgence.
Mix flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, and butter with mashed ripe bananas and chopped dried figs.
Pour into a greased loaf pan. Bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 60 minutes. Cool before slicing.
Enjoy plain or toasted with butter or cream cheese spread.