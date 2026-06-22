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5 black plum recipes you'll love

By Simran Jeet 10:39 am Jun 22, 202610:39 am

What's the story

Jambul, also known as black plum, is a seasonal fruit that is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. Its unique flavor makes it an ideal ingredient for a variety of recipes. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, jambul can be used in many ways to relish its taste. Here are some exciting jambul recipes that you can try at home this season.