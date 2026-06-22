5 black plum recipes you'll love
What's the story
Jambul, also known as black plum, is a seasonal fruit that is not just delicious but also packed with nutrients. Its unique flavor makes it an ideal ingredient for a variety of recipes. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, jambul can be used in many ways to relish its taste. Here are some exciting jambul recipes that you can try at home this season.
Smoothie
Jambul smoothie delight
A jambul smoothie is a quick and healthy way to start your day. Blend fresh jambul with yogurt or almond milk for a creamy texture. Add a banana for sweetness, and some ice cubes for chill. This smoothie is not just refreshing but also loaded with vitamins and antioxidants. It's an amazing option for those looking for a nutritious breakfast or snack.
Sorbet
Jambul sorbet treat
Jambul sorbet is the perfect dessert for those hot days. Puree ripe jambul with sugar and lemon juice until smooth. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or a shallow dish, stirring occasionally until it reaches the desired consistency. This sorbet is light, fruity, and a great way to cool off while enjoying the seasonal bounty of jambul.
Chutney
Spicy jambul chutney
For a savory twist, try making spicy jambul chutney. Mash together fresh jambul with green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves. Add salt and lemon juice to taste. This chutney goes well with Indian flatbreads like roti or paratha, adding a tangy, spicy kick to your meal.
Jam
Jambul jam spread
Making homemade jambul jam is easy and rewarding. Cook down mashed jambul with sugar, pectin, and until thickened. Pour into sterilized jars for storage. This jam can be spread on toast or used as a filling in pastries, giving you the sweet-tart taste of jambul all year round.
Infused water
Jambul-infused water
Infused water with jambul is an effortless way to stay hydrated while relishing its flavor. Just slice some fresh jambul and add them to a pitcher of water, along with mint leaves or cucumber slices if you'd like. Let it sit in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before serving chilled over ice cubes, if desired.