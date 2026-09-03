5 tasty ways to cook parsnips at home
What's the story
Parsnips, a root vegetable that is often overlooked, can be a delicious addition to your plant-based meals. With their sweet and nutty flavor, parsnips are versatile enough to be used in a variety of dishes. They are also rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy choice for those looking to add more vegetables to their diet. Here are five parsnip dishes that can enhance your plant-based meals.
Dish 1
Parsnip soup with herbs
A creamy parsnip soup with herbs is a comforting dish for any season.
By blending cooked parsnips with vegetable broth and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary, you get a flavorful soup that is both satisfying and nutritious.
The natural sweetness of the parsnips balances the savory notes of the herbs, making it a perfect starter or light meal.
Dish 2
Roasted parsnip fries
Roasted parsnip fries make for an excellent alternative to regular potato fries.
Simply cut parsnips into thin strips, toss them in olive oil and seasonings like paprika or garlic powder, and roast until crispy.
These fries offer a delightful crunch and can be enjoyed as a snack or side dish with your favorite plant-based dip.
Dish 3
Parsnip mash with garlic
For a twist on traditional mashed potatoes, try parsnip mash with garlic.
Boil peeled parsnips until tender, then mash them with roasted garlic for added flavor.
This creamy side dish goes well with vegetable stews or as part of a hearty grain bowl.
Dish 4
Parsnip chips seasoned delightfully
Parsnip chips provide an irresistible, crunchy snack option.
Thinly slice parsnips and bake them until crisp. Season with sea salt, pepper, or even nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor without dairy.
These chips are perfect for snacking alone or serving at gatherings as an alternative to conventional chips.
Dish 5
Gratin of parsnips and potatoes
A gratin of parsnips and potatoes makes for an elegant side dish for any occasion.
Layer thinly sliced parsnips and potatoes in a baking dish. Top with plant-based cream and sprinkle with fresh herbs.
Bake until golden brown and bubbly.
This gratin is a delicious way to enjoy the flavors of both vegetables in a single dish.