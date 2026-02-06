Snack time? Try these Peruvian delights

Amaranth seeds, a staple in many Peruvian kitchens, are known for their nutritional benefits and versatility. These tiny seeds can be transformed into a variety of snacks that are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. From ancient times, amaranth has been a part of the Peruvian diet, providing a gluten-free alternative to other grains. Here are five innovative ways to enjoy this ancient seed in snack form.

Snack 1 Amaranth Puff Bars Amaranth puff bars are a crunchy delight made by puffing amaranth seeds and mixing them with natural sweeteners like honey or agave syrup. These bars make for an ideal on-the-go snack, giving you a quick energy boost without refined sugars. The process of puffing makes the seeds light and airy, making them easy to chew and digest.

Snack 2 Amaranth seed crackers Amaranth seed crackers are a savory option for those who prefer less sweetness in their snacks. By mixing ground amaranth with herbs and spices, these crackers offer a flavorful alternative to traditional wheat-based ones. They can be enjoyed on their own or paired with dips like hummus or guacamole for added flavor.

Advertisement

Snack 3 Amaranth energy balls Energy balls made from amaranth seeds are ideal for a quick pick-me-up during the day. These bite-sized treats usually consist of a mixture of puffed amaranth, nuts, dried fruits, and natural sweeteners. They are easy to prepare at home and can be customized according to personal taste preferences.

Advertisement

Snack 4 Amaranth seed granola clusters Granola clusters with amaranth seeds make a nutritious breakfast option or an afternoon snack. By mixing oats, nuts, dried fruits, and puffed amaranth, you get a crunchy texture with a hint of sweetness. These clusters are great for snacking at work or school, providing sustained energy throughout the day.