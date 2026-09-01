Create superfood snacks with quinoa and kale

Quinoa-kale patties are an innovative way to enjoy these superfoods in a snackable form.

Mash cooked quinoa with finely chopped kale, grated carrots, and onions. Bind the mixture with breadcrumbs or flour before shaping it into patties.

Pan-fry or bake them until golden brown for a crispy exterior.

These patties make an excellent appetizer or side dish, rich in fiber and protein.