5 tasty recipes you can make with jackfruit flour

Jackfruit flour, made from the dried pulp of the jackfruit, is a versatile ingredient that is gaining popularity for its nutritional benefits. It is gluten-free and packed with fiber, making it an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their diet. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the unique qualities of jackfruit flour, offering tasty alternatives for traditional dishes.

Dish 1 Jackfruit flour pancakes Jackfruit flour pancakes offer a nutritious twist on the classic breakfast staple. Simply combine jackfruit flour with milk, a pinch of salt, and a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are naturally sweet and can be topped with fresh fruits or honey for added flavor.

Dish 2 Gluten-free bread using jackfruit flour For those looking for gluten-free bread options, jackfruit flour makes an excellent base. Mix jackfruit flour with yeast, water, olive oil, and a little sugar to activate the yeast. Knead the dough well before letting it rise until doubled in size. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until the bread is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside.

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Dish 3 Jackfruit flour cookies Baking cookies with jackfruit flour adds a unique taste profile to your favorite treats. Blend butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and one bowl. In another bowl, mix jackfruit flour with baking powder before combining both mixtures together. Shape into small balls and flatten slightly before baking until golden brown.

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Dish 4 Savory pancakes with jackfruit flour Savory pancakes made from jackfruit flour are perfect for lunch or dinner. Combine jackfruit flour with water or milk, chopped vegetables like spinach or onions, and spices like turmeric or cumin powder. Cook on medium heat until both sides are browned. Serve hot with yogurt or chutney.