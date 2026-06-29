Create an interesting twist on traditional salsa by adding diced starfruits into it

Sweet and tangy starfruit recipes you'll enjoy

By Vinita Jain 12:20 pm Jun 29, 202612:20 pm

What's the story

Starfruit, or carambola, is a tropical fruit that is not only visually appealing but also packed with flavor. Its unique star shape when sliced makes it a favorite for garnishing and salads. The fruit's sweet and tangy taste can be added to various dishes, enhancing their appeal. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy starfruit, each highlighting its versatility in the kitchen.