Cabbage stir-fry is a quick and easy way to relish this vegetable.

Just slice the cabbage thinly, and sauté it with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Add some bell peppers or carrots for color and crunch.

This dish goes well with rice or noodles and can be made in under 20 minutes.

The high heat retains the cabbage's crispness while infusing it with flavors.