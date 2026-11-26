Cabbage lovers, try these tasty dishes at home
What's the story
Cabbage is one of the most versatile vegetables, and it can be used in a number of dishes to add flavor and nutrition. It is inexpensive, nutritious, and can be used in a number of cuisines. Here are five unique ways to enjoy cabbage, from salads to soups, and more. Each method highlights cabbage's versatility and how it can be made into something special.
Stir-fry
Cabbage stir-fry delight
Cabbage stir-fry is a quick and easy way to relish this vegetable.
Just slice the cabbage thinly, and sauté it with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce. Add some bell peppers or carrots for color and crunch.
This dish goes well with rice or noodles and can be made in under 20 minutes.
The high heat retains the cabbage's crispness while infusing it with flavors.
Salad
Refreshing cabbage salad
A refreshing cabbage salad is perfect for warm days or as a side dish at meals.
Shred the cabbage finely, and mix it with grated carrots, sliced cucumbers, and cherry tomatoes.
Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a light dressing.
This salad is not only refreshing but also packed with vitamins.
Soup
Hearty cabbage soup
Cabbage soup is ideal for those looking for comfort food that is also healthy.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil until soft, then add chopped cabbage, along with vegetable broth, potatoes, and diced tomatoes.
Season with herbs like thyme or bay leaves, then simmer until everything is tender.
This soup is filling without being heavy on calories.
Stuffed rolls
Savory stuffed cabbage rolls
Stuffed cabbage rolls make an interesting twist on traditional stuffed vegetables.
Blanch whole leaves until soft, then fill each leaf with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa mixed with black beans or lentils, seasoned with spices like cumin or paprika, before rolling tightly around the filling.
Bake covered in tomato sauce until heated through.
Chips
Crispy cabbage chips
For a healthy snack option, try crispy cabbage chips.
Cut leaves into bite-sized pieces, toss in olive oil, sprinkle with salt, and bake at a high temperature until golden brown and crunchy.
These chips are a great alternative to regular potato chips, giving you a satisfying crunch without the guilt.