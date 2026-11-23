Cranberry almond salad is a refreshing mix of flavors and textures. It has fresh greens, crunchy almonds, and tangy cranberries.

The sweetness of the dried cranberries balances the bitterness of the greens, making it a perfect starter or side dish.

You can dress it up with a simple vinaigrette to make it even better.

This colorful salad is both healthy and festive.