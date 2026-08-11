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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Meet heartnuts, the walnut with a heart-shaped shell
Meet heartnuts, the walnut with a heart-shaped shell
Heartnut granola bars make for an excellent healthy snack option

Meet heartnuts, the walnut with a heart-shaped shell

By Vinita Jain
Aug 11, 2026
05:01 pm
What's the story

Heartnuts are a unique variety of walnut, which are loved for their delicate flavor and crunchy texture. They are different from regular walnuts owing to their heart-shaped shell, which makes them a fun ingredient to work with. Not only are heartnuts delicious, but they are also packed with nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber. Here are some creative ways to enjoy heartnuts at home.

Snack time

Heartnut granola bars

Heartnut granola bars make for an excellent healthy snack option.

Just mix heartnuts with oats, honey, and dried fruits of your choice.

Bake the mixture until golden brown and cut into bars once cooled.

These homemade granola bars are not just tasty but also provide an energy boost during the day.

Pasta delight

Heartnut pesto sauce

Heartnut pesto sauce is a delicious twist on the classic recipe.

Blend heartnuts with fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.

This vibrant green sauce can be tossed with pasta or used as a spread on sandwiches for an extra burst of flavor.

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Salad enhancer

Roasted heartnut salad topping

Roasting heartnuts brings out their natural sweetness and adds a delightful crunch to salads.

Simply toss them in olive oil and season with salt before roasting in the oven until golden brown.

Sprinkle these roasted heartnuts over your favorite salad to add texture and nutrition without overpowering other ingredients.

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Breakfast boost

Heartnut butter spread

Making heartnut butter at home is simple yet rewarding. Just blend roasted heartnuts in a food processor until creamy.

This spread makes for an excellent addition to breakfast when slathered on toast or mixed into smoothies for added richness and nutrition.

Baking joy

Heartnut cookies recipe

Heartnut cookies add a nutty twist to classic cookies.

Just add finely chopped heartnuts to your cookie dough before baking them to golden perfection.

These cookies are perfect for afternoon tea or as a sweet treat after meals, offering a delightful combination of flavors and textures.

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