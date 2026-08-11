Meet heartnuts, the walnut with a heart-shaped shell
What's the story
Heartnuts are a unique variety of walnut, which are loved for their delicate flavor and crunchy texture. They are different from regular walnuts owing to their heart-shaped shell, which makes them a fun ingredient to work with. Not only are heartnuts delicious, but they are also packed with nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber. Here are some creative ways to enjoy heartnuts at home.
Snack time
Heartnut granola bars
Heartnut granola bars make for an excellent healthy snack option.
Just mix heartnuts with oats, honey, and dried fruits of your choice.
Bake the mixture until golden brown and cut into bars once cooled.
These homemade granola bars are not just tasty but also provide an energy boost during the day.
Pasta delight
Heartnut pesto sauce
Heartnut pesto sauce is a delicious twist on the classic recipe.
Blend heartnuts with fresh basil leaves, garlic cloves, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese until smooth.
This vibrant green sauce can be tossed with pasta or used as a spread on sandwiches for an extra burst of flavor.
Salad enhancer
Roasted heartnut salad topping
Roasting heartnuts brings out their natural sweetness and adds a delightful crunch to salads.
Simply toss them in olive oil and season with salt before roasting in the oven until golden brown.
Sprinkle these roasted heartnuts over your favorite salad to add texture and nutrition without overpowering other ingredients.
Breakfast boost
Heartnut butter spread
Making heartnut butter at home is simple yet rewarding. Just blend roasted heartnuts in a food processor until creamy.
This spread makes for an excellent addition to breakfast when slathered on toast or mixed into smoothies for added richness and nutrition.
Baking joy
Heartnut cookies recipe
Heartnut cookies add a nutty twist to classic cookies.
Just add finely chopped heartnuts to your cookie dough before baking them to golden perfection.
These cookies are perfect for afternoon tea or as a sweet treat after meals, offering a delightful combination of flavors and textures.