Dislike radish? These recipes may make you rethink

Radish is a versatile root vegetable that can be used in a number of dishes to add a crunchy texture and peppery flavor. Often overlooked, radish can be a great ingredient for vegetarian meals. Here are five creative ways to include radish in your cooking, making your meals more exciting and nutritious. Each method highlights the unique qualities of radish, giving you fresh ideas for your next meal.

Dish 1 Radish salad with citrus dressing A refreshing radish salad with citrus dressing is a perfect way to enjoy this root vegetable. Thinly slice fresh radishes and mix them with segments of orange or grapefruit for a burst of flavor. Toss the salad with a simple dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. The citrus dressing enhances the natural peppery taste of radish while adding brightness to the dish.

Dish 2 Pickled radishes as a condiment Pickled radishes make for an amazing condiment that goes with a variety of dishes. To pickle radishes, slice them thinly and soak them in vinegar with sugar and salt until they soften slightly. These tangy slices can be added to sandwiches or tacos or served as a side with rice dishes. The pickling process mellows the sharpness of the radish while adding depth to its flavor profile.

Dish 3 Roasted radishes with herbs Roasting radishes brings out their natural sweetness while softening their crisp texture. Simply toss whole or halved radishes in olive oil, herbs like rosemary or thyme, salt, and pepper before roasting them in an oven until tender. Roasted radishes make for an excellent side dish that pairs well with grains like quinoa or couscous.

Dish 4 Radish chips as a snack alternative For those looking for healthier snack options, try making radish chips. Slice radishes thinly using a mandoline slicer (if available) and toss them in olive oil along with your choice of seasonings like paprika or garlic powder. Bake until crispy at low heat (around 150 degrees Celsius) for about 30 minutes, flipping halfway through if needed. Enjoy these crunchy chips alone or with dips like hummus.