5 simple ways to make rutabaga taste great
What's the story
Rutabaga, also known as Swedish turnip, is a root vegetable that is often overlooked in the kitchen. But its mildly sweet and earthy flavor can add a lot to your meals. This versatile veggie can be used in several ways to make your meals tastier and healthier. Here are five creative ways to add rutabaga to your daily meals, making them tastier and more nutritious.
Dish 1
Mashed rutabaga delight
Mashed rutabaga makes for a creamy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes.
Simply peel and boil the rutabagas until tender, then mash them with some butter, salt, and pepper.
For an added twist, mix in some garlic or herbs like thyme or rosemary.
This dish goes well with roasted vegetables or as a side dish for any main course.
Dish 2
Rutabaga fries for a crunchy snack
Rutabaga fries make for a healthy alternative to regular fries.
Cut the rutabagas into thin strips, toss them with olive oil and seasonings of your choice, and bake until crispy.
These fries make for a perfect snack on their own or can be served alongside sandwiches or burgers for an added crunch.
Dish 3
Adding rutabaga to soups
Adding diced rutabaga to soups adds depth of flavor and nutrition.
Its slightly sweet taste complements other vegetables like carrots and potatoes.
Cook it in vegetable broth with spices like cumin or coriander for an aromatic soup that warms you up on cold days.
Dish 4
Rutabaga chips as a healthy snack
For those who love snacking but want to keep it healthy, rutabaga chips are the perfect option.
Thinly slice the vegetable, toss it with olive oil, and bake until crisp.
Season with salt or your favorite spices for an extra kick.
These chips are a great substitute for regular potato chips, giving you the crunch you crave without the guilt.
Dish 5
Roasted rutabagas with herbs
Roasting rutabagas brings out their natural sweetness while making them tender inside and crispy outside.
Cut them into cubes, toss with olive oil, herbs such as parsley or dill, and roast until golden brown.
This dish makes a great addition to salads or grain bowls, adding texture and flavor contrast.