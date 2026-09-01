Delicious ways to use lavender in your cooking
What's the story
Lavender is not just for sachets and scented candles; it is a culinary gem. This herb adds a unique floral note to dishes, making them memorable. From desserts to drinks, lavender can turn the most mundane recipes into something special. Here are five creative ways to use lavender in your cooking, each promising a delightful twist on traditional flavors.
Drink 1
Lavender-infused lemonade
Lavender-infused lemonade is a refreshing twist on the classic drink.
To make this, steep dried lavender buds in hot water for about 10 minutes. Strain the liquid, and mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar or honey to taste.
The result is a fragrant beverage that balances sweetness with floral notes, perfect for warm days or special occasions.
Dessert 1
Lavender shortbread cookies
Lavender shortbread cookies are an elegant treat that pairs well with tea or coffee.
Simply incorporate finely chopped dried lavender buds into your favorite shortbread cookie dough before baking.
The subtle floral flavor enhances the buttery richness of the cookies, without overpowering them, making them an ideal dessert for gatherings or afternoon snacks.
Condiment 1
Lavender honey syrup
Creating a lavender honey syrup is super easy, and it elevates pancakes, waffles, and desserts.
Just simmer equal parts of honey and water with dried lavender buds until it thickens slightly.
Strain out the buds before using this aromatic syrup as a topping or sweetener.
Its delicate flavor adds depth to breakfast items and desserts alike.
Dish 1
Lavender roasted vegetables
For an unexpected twist on roasted vegetables, try adding lavender to your seasoning mix.
Toss vegetables like carrots, potatoes, or zucchini with olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried lavender before roasting them in the oven.
The heat releases the lavender's essence, infusing the vegetables with a subtle floral aroma that complements their natural sweetness.
Dessert 2
Lavender ice cream
Lavender ice cream offers a unique dessert experience by combining creamy textures with floral undertones.
Infuse milk with dried lavender by heating it gently, then strain out the buds before mixing it into your ice cream base.
Churn as usual for a smooth treat that showcases the herb's distinctive flavor profile, without being too overpowering.