Dessert lovers, try these fruity ideas

We all love desserts, but imagine what fruits with unique dots and stripes can do to them? Not only do they make desserts delicious, but they also make them look intriguing. Fruits like dragon fruit, kiwifruit, etc., add vibrant colors and textures making sweet treats all the more beautiful. Here's a look at some delightful desserts featuring these uniquely patterned fruits.

#1 Dragon fruit parfait Dragon fruit has a striking pink skin and dotted white flesh, making it perfect for parfaits. Layer it with yogurt and granola, and you have a visually appealing dessert that's nutritious as well as tasty. The mild sweetness of dragon fruit complements the tanginess of yogurt and the granola adds a satisfying crunch. This makes for an ideal breakfast or snack option.

#2 Kiwifruit tart Kiwifruit's bright green flesh speckled with tiny black seeds makes it an ideal pick for tarts. When arranged on a creamy custard base within a buttery crust, the kiwifruit provides the best of both worlds- aesthetics and flavor. Its tartness complements the sweetness of the custard, resulting in a refreshing dessert for any occasion.

#3 Passion fruit cheesecake Passion fruit's vibrant yellow pulp, dotted with black seeds, brings an exotic twist to classic cheesecake recipes. The tartness of passion fruit beautifully contrasts with the rich creaminess of cheesecake filling. Topping cheesecakes with passion fruit sauce not only enhances flavor but also adds visual interest with its unique texture.