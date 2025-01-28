What's the story

Uzbekistan's rich history and vibrant culture extend to a unique gastronomic experience, with desserts playing a starring role.

The Silk Road served as a conduit for the exchange of more than just goods; it facilitated the sharing of recipes and culinary traditions.

This article explores a selection of must-try sweets that encapsulate Uzbekistan's culinary heritage, reflecting the melting pot of influences that have shaped its gastronomic identity.