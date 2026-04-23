Island hopping in Denmark: Top spots and tips

Denmark is home to some of the most picturesque islands, each with its own unique charm and character. From the vibrant culture of Funen to the serene landscapes of Bornholm, these islands offer a perfect escape for those looking to explore beyond the mainland. Whether you're into history, nature, or just want to relax by the sea, Denmark's islands have something for everyone.

Funen Funen: The garden island Funen is often referred to as The Garden Island because of its lush landscapes and beautiful gardens. The island is dotted with charming villages, and the famous Odense, the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen. Visitors can explore the island's many castles and museums, or just enjoy a leisurely bike ride through its scenic routes. Funen's mild climate makes it an ideal place for outdoor activities all year round.

Bornholm Bornholm: The sunniest island Bornholm is known as Denmark's sunniest island, thanks to its unique location in the Baltic Sea. Famous for its dramatic cliffs and sandy beaches, Bornholm is a paradise for nature lovers. The island also has a rich history, with several medieval ruins and round churches dotting the landscape. Hiking trails along coastal paths offer breathtaking views of the sea.

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Amager Amager: Urban meets Nature Amager is an island that beautifully marries urban life with nature. Close to Copenhagen, it offers easy access to the city while retaining its own unique identity. Amager Beach Park is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, offering recreational opportunities like swimming or sunbathing during summer months. The island also has green spaces like Amager Faelled Nature Reserve for those looking for tranquility away from city hustle.

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