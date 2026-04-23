Island hopping in Denmark: Top spots and tips
What's the story
Denmark is home to some of the most picturesque islands, each with its own unique charm and character. From the vibrant culture of Funen to the serene landscapes of Bornholm, these islands offer a perfect escape for those looking to explore beyond the mainland. Whether you're into history, nature, or just want to relax by the sea, Denmark's islands have something for everyone.
Funen
Funen: The garden island
Funen is often referred to as The Garden Island because of its lush landscapes and beautiful gardens. The island is dotted with charming villages, and the famous Odense, the birthplace of Hans Christian Andersen. Visitors can explore the island's many castles and museums, or just enjoy a leisurely bike ride through its scenic routes. Funen's mild climate makes it an ideal place for outdoor activities all year round.
Bornholm
Bornholm: The sunniest island
Bornholm is known as Denmark's sunniest island, thanks to its unique location in the Baltic Sea. Famous for its dramatic cliffs and sandy beaches, Bornholm is a paradise for nature lovers. The island also has a rich history, with several medieval ruins and round churches dotting the landscape. Hiking trails along coastal paths offer breathtaking views of the sea.
Amager
Amager: Urban meets Nature
Amager is an island that beautifully marries urban life with nature. Close to Copenhagen, it offers easy access to the city while retaining its own unique identity. Amager Beach Park is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike, offering recreational opportunities like swimming or sunbathing during summer months. The island also has green spaces like Amager Faelled Nature Reserve for those looking for tranquility away from city hustle.
Lolland-Falster
Lolland-Falster: Twin treasures
Lolland-Falster is a two-island combo that offers a unique mix of culture and nature. Lolland is famous for its fertile land, while Falster has sandy beaches ideal for a summer getaway. Together, they make for a perfect destination for those looking for peaceful retreats. Historical sites, like medieval castles and museums depicting local history, make them even more interesting.