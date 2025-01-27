The desert environment presents special hazards, including dehydration and heatstroke.

Players must bring plenty of water - a minimum of two liters per person - to ensure hydration during their game.

Regular application of high SPF sunscreen is recommended, along with wearing long sleeves if possible to prevent sunburns.

Scheduling games during the cooler periods of the day, such as early mornings or late afternoons, can help mitigate heat-related risks.