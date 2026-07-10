Deskercise can help boost productivity by improving blood circulation

Stay active at work with these desk exercises

By Vinita Jain 10:04 am Jul 10, 202610:04 am

What's the story

Deskercise, a blend of desk and exercise, is a great way to stay active while working. It includes simple exercises that can be done at your desk, without requiring any special equipment or much time. This practice has gained popularity as more and more people realize the importance of staying active in a sedentary work environment. Here are five surprising benefits of deskercise.