May 26, 202511:20 am

What's the story

Though doodling is often considered a mindless activity, it can also be a powerful tool to boost your creativity.

Dedicating five minutes a day to doodling exercises can unlock new ideas and improve one's problem-solving capabilities.

This simple practice prompts the brain to think differently, encouraging innovation and creativity.

Just a few minutes of doodling each day can greatly improve your creative thinking capabilities.