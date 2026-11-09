Devil's claw: A herb with many health benefits
What's the story
Devil's claw is a plant native to southern Africa, where it has been used for centuries in traditional medicine. The plant's root is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, making it popular among those seeking natural remedies for joint pain and discomfort. With the rising interest in herbal treatments, devil's claw has gained attention worldwide. Here's what you need to know about this fascinating herb and its potential benefits.
#1
Traditional uses in Africa
In Africa, devil's claw has been traditionally used to treat various ailments.
The San and Khoikhoi people have commonly used it to alleviate pain and inflammation.
The root is often prepared as a tea or poultice.
These practices highlight the deep-rooted knowledge of indigenous communities regarding natural healing methods.
#2
Active compounds responsible for benefits
Devil's claw contains active compounds called harpagosides, which are believed to contribute to its anti-inflammatory effects.
These compounds may help reduce swelling and improve joint mobility by inhibiting certain enzymes involved in inflammation processes.
Research suggests that harpagosides could be effective in managing symptoms of arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.
#3
Modern research findings
Recent studies have explored the efficacy of devil's claw in treating joint pain.
Some clinical trials indicate that it may provide comparable relief to conventional anti-inflammatory medications, without some side effects.
However, more extensive research is needed to confirm these findings definitively and understand the full range of its effects on human health.
Tip 1
How to use devil's claw safely
If you are considering using devil's claw as a supplement or remedy, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional first, especially if you are on other medications or have pre-existing health conditions.
It usually comes in capsule or liquid extract forms, available at health stores or online platforms specializing in herbal products.