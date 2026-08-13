Turn dhokla into a delicious sandwich with this easy idea
What's the story
Dhokla sandwiches are a quick and delicious breakfast option, combining the traditional Gujarati snack with the convenience of a sandwich. These innovative sandwiches use dhokla as the bread, making them light yet filling. They are perfect for those who want a nutritious start to the day without spending too much time in the kitchen. With their unique taste and texture, dhokla sandwiches are becoming a popular choice for breakfast lovers.
Ingredients
Ingredients for dhokla sandwiches
To prepare dhokla sandwiches, you need basic ingredients like gram flour, yogurt, and spices for the dhokla batter.
For the filling, you can use vegetables like cucumber, tomato, and onion. Cheese or paneer can be added for extra flavor.
Fresh coriander leaves and green chutney make the sandwich more delicious.
These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens.
Preparation
Preparing the dhokla batter
Start by mixing gram flour with yogurt and water to form a smooth batter.
Add turmeric powder, ginger paste, and green chili paste for flavor.
Mix in Eno fruit salt to make the batter fluffy.
Pour the mixture into a greased plate, and steam it until cooked through.
Once cooled, cut it into slices that will be used as bread for your sandwiches.
Assembly
Assembling the sandwich
Take two slices of steamed dhokla as your base.
Spread green chutney on one slice for added zestiness.
Layer sliced cucumbers or tomatoes on top of one slice, followed by grated cheese or paneer, if desired.
Place another slice on top to complete your sandwich assembly.
Serving tips
Tips for serving dhokla sandwiches
Serve these delicious dhokla sandwiches hot with additional green chutney or tamarind sauce on the side for dipping options.
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves to enhance presentation appeal.
Accompany them with masala chai or fresh juice, depending on preference, making it an ideal meal option any time of day, not just limited to breakfast alone!