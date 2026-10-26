Bored of plain dhokla? Try these tasty pairings
What's the story
Dhokla, a popular Gujarati snack, is making waves across the globe for its spongy texture and tangy taste. While traditionally served with chutneys, street vendors are now experimenting with unique combinations to give a twist to this classic dish. These innovative pairings not only enhance the flavor but also give a glimpse into the creativity of street food vendors. Here are some surprising dhokla combinations that have taken the street breakfast scene by storm.
Sweet fusion
Dhokla with sweet chutney twist
Combining dhokla with sweet chutney is another popular street breakfast option.
The sweetness of the chutney balances the savory notes of the dhokla, creating a delightful contrast in flavors.
Vendors often use tamarind or date chutneys, which add an extra layer of richness to the dish.
This combination is especially loved by those who enjoy a sweet and savory mix in their meals.
Spicy fusion
Spicy dhokla delight
For spice lovers, dhokla served with spicy chutneys is a hit.
Green chili or mint chutneys are commonly used to amp up the heat quotient of this dish.
The fiery kick from these chutneys goes well with the soft texture of dhokla, making for an exciting eating experience.
This combination is ideal for those who like their breakfast on the spicier side.
Yogurt Fusion
Dhokla with yogurt magic
Another popular street breakfast option is dhokla with yogurt.
The creamy texture of yogurt complements the fluffy dhokla perfectly, while also adding a cooling effect to the overall dish.
Vendors usually add a sprinkle of chaat masala or cumin powder on top for added flavor.
This combination is especially loved during hot weather, as it provides both nourishment and refreshment.
Cheesy fusion
Cheesy dhokla innovation
Cheesy dhokla is an innovative twist that has caught on among younger crowds looking for something different from traditional flavors.
Vendors melt cheese over steaming pieces of plain or spiced-up dhokla before serving them hot off griddles onto plates, garnished generously with herbs like coriander leaves or mint sprigs, if desired.