Hair stylists are going gaga over diagonal parts: Here's why

Diagonal parts are a game-changer in the world of hairstyling, giving a fresh twist to traditional looks. By adding an angle to your parting, you can easily change the way your hair frames your face, giving you a more dynamic and stylish appearance. This technique works for all hair types and lengths, making it a versatile option for anyone looking to spice up their hairstyle. Here's how you can use diagonal parts to your advantage.

Tip 1 Choosing the right angle Selecting the right angle is key when creating a diagonal part. A steeper angle can add drama and volume, while a gentler slope offers subtle sophistication. Consider your face shape and personal style when deciding on the angle. For instance, a wider face might benefit from a steeper part, while an oval face could opt for a softer slope.

Tip 2 Incorporating layers Adding layers to your hairstyle can enhance the effect of a diagonal part. Layers create movement and texture, making the angled part more noticeable. They also help in blending shorter pieces with longer strands seamlessly. This combination not only adds depth but also keeps your hairstyle looking fresh and modern.

Tip 3 Experimenting with hair textures Different hair textures react differently to diagonal parts. Curly hair can look voluminous and bouncy with this technique, while straight hair gets an edgy look. Wavy hair, on the other hand, achieves a carefree yet chic vibe with a diagonal part. Don't hesitate to try various textures to see what suits you best.

Tip 4 Styling products for definition Using styling products like mousse or gel can define your diagonal part even more. These products help hold the hair in place and enhance the natural flow created by the angled parting. A little product goes a long way in keeping your hairstyle intact throughout the day without weighing it down.