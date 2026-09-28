5 traditional Indian board games you may not know
What's the story
India has a rich heritage of traditional board games that have entertained and educated generations. These games, often passed down through families, provide a glimpse into the cultural and historical fabric of the country. From strategy to luck, these games test various skills and bring people together for fun and learning. Here are five unique Indian board games that continue to be loved for their distinct characteristics.
#1
Pachisi: The royal game
Often referred to as the national game of India, Pachisi is an ancient board game that dates back to the sixth century.
Played on a cross-shaped board, it is similar to Ludo but with more complex rules.
The game uses cowrie shells as dice, adding an element of chance to strategy.
Pachisi was once played by royalty on large boards with live pieces, making it a royal pastime.
#2
Chaturanga: The predecessor of chess
Chaturanga is believed to be the precursor to modern chess.
Originating in India around the sixth century, it features four divisions of military strategy: infantry, cavalry, elephants, and chariots.
The game is played on an eight-by-eight grid and requires players to outsmart their opponents by capturing their pieces while protecting their own.
#3
Ganjifa: The card game with a twist
Ganjifa is a traditional card game that originated in Persia but became popular in India during the Mughal era.
The cards are intricately painted with vibrant designs and depict various themes such as animals or mythological figures.
Players use these cards to play different games, depending on regional variations.
#4
Chowka Bara: A race against time
Chowka Bara is another fascinating traditional Indian board game that has been played for centuries.
It involves moving pieces around a square-shaped board divided into four quadrants.
Players race their pieces from start to finish while blocking opponents' paths with strategic moves using cowrie shells as dice.
#5
Kith-kith: The outdoor fun game
Kith-kith is an outdoor game that combines elements of tag and hopscotch.
It is played on a grid drawn on the ground. Players take turns hopping through the grid while trying to avoid being tagged by the opposing team.
The game requires agility, quick thinking, and teamwork, making it a favorite among children in many parts of India.