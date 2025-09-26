How to reduce digital eye strain 

In today's digital age, most of us spend hours staring at screens, be it for work or leisure. This can lead to digital eye strain, a condition that causes discomfort and fatigue in the eyes. Luckily, there are simple ways to reduce this strain and keep your eyes healthy. Here are five easy ways to combat digital eye strain, making your screen time more comfortable.

Tip 1 Adjust screen brightness and contrast Adjusting the brightness and contrast of your screen can make a world of difference in reducing eye strain. Ideally, your screen's brightness should match the light around you. If it's too bright or too dim, it can tire your eyes out quickly. Also, adjusting the contrast can make text clearer and easier to read, minimizing the effort your eyes need to make.

Tip 2 Use blue light filters Blue light filters are designed to reduce exposure to high-energy visible (HEV) blue light emitted by screens. These filters can be applied through software settings on devices or by using physical screen protectors. By cutting down blue light exposure, these filters help reduce the risk of digital eye strain and improve sleep quality by not interfering with melatonin production.

Tip 3 Take regular breaks with 20-20-20 rule The 20-20-20 rule is simple but effective: every 20 minutes, take a break from your screen and look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This practice helps relax the eye muscles that get strained from prolonged focus on close-up objects, like screens. Regular breaks can significantly reduce discomfort and fatigue.

Tip 4 Blink more often When we stare at screens, we tend to blink less frequently, leading to dry eyes and irritation. Conscious blinking ensures that moisture is evenly distributed across the surface of the eyes, keeping them comfortable and healthy. Making an effort to blink more often while using digital devices can help alleviate dryness and prevent further strain.