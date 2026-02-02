Things you should know about DigiLocker

India's digital locker system is a revolutionary step toward a paperless governance. It allows citizens to store and share documents electronically, cutting down on the need for physical paperwork. This initiative is a part of the Digital India program and aims to make the process of accessing and sharing documents simpler and safer. Here's all you need to know about India's digital locker system.

#1 Secure document storage One of the main features of India's digital locker system is secure document storage. The platform provides a secure space for users to store important documents such as Aadhaar cards, educational certificates, etc. The use of encryption ensures that these documents are safe from unauthorized access. Users can access their stored documents from anywhere with an internet connection, making it easy to manage important files.

#2 Easy document sharing The digital locker system makes it easy to share documents with various government agencies and organizations. Users can directly share their stored documents without having to download them first. This feature comes in handy when applying for government services or verifying identity, as it saves time and cuts down on the need for physical copies.

#3 Reduced paperwork costs By going digital with the locker system, users can also save a lot on paperwork costs. The system eliminates the need for printing and mailing physical copies of documents, which can be expensive over time. Also, by reducing the amount of paper used, the initiative also contributes to environmental sustainability efforts.

