How to leave a lasting impression in virtual meetings

In today's digital age, virtual meetings have become an integral part of our professional lives. However, maintaining etiquette during these meetings is essential to ensure effective communication and collaboration. Whether you are a seasoned remote worker or new to the virtual meeting scene, knowing the basics of digital meeting etiquette can make a world of difference in how your interactions are perceived and how productive they are.

Tip 1 Be punctual and prepared Being on time for a virtual meeting is just as important as being on time for an in-person meeting. It shows respect for other people's time and sets a professional tone. Before joining, make sure you have all the necessary documents ready, and your technology works. This preparation helps in starting the meeting on time and keeping it focused.

Tip 2 Mute when not speaking Background noise can be distracting during virtual meetings, so it is best to keep your microphone muted when you are not speaking. This simple act helps keep the audio clear for everyone involved. If you have something to say, unmute yourself before speaking, and then mute again when done.

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Tip 3 Use video wisely Turning on video can make virtual meetings more personal, but it is not always necessary or appropriate. Consider the context of the meeting before deciding to use video. If everyone uses video, it can create a more engaging atmosphere, but if some participants are unable to, it may lead to distractions.

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Tip 4 Dress appropriately Even though working from home may tempt you to dress casually, dressing appropriately for virtual meetings is a must. Wearing professional attire signals that you take the meeting seriously and respect those attending. It also helps you get into the right mindset for work-related discussions.