Dika nuts: A lesser-known superfood

African dika nuts, also known as African mango seeds, are making headlines for their potential to lower cholesterol. These nuts, which are native to West Africa, have been a part of traditional diets for centuries. Recent studies indicate that they may have heart health benefits owing to their unique composition. Here's a look at the potential of dika nuts in lowering cholesterol levels and promoting heart health.

#1 Nutritional composition of dika nuts Dika nuts are packed with essential nutrients such as fiber, protein, and healthy fats. They are also rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. The high fiber content can help regulate digestion and may contribute to lower cholesterol levels by binding bile acids in the intestines. These nutrients work together to promote overall health and well-being.

#2 Mechanism behind cholesterol reduction The active compounds in dika nuts are believed to contribute to cholesterol reduction by influencing lipid metabolism. These compounds may help reduce the absorption of fats from food while promoting the excretion of excess cholesterol from the body. This dual action can lead to a healthier lipid profile and reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases.

#3 Traditional uses and modern applications Traditionally, dika nuts have been used as a food source and for medicinal purposes in various African cultures. Today, they are being explored for their potential health benefits beyond nutrition. Modern applications include using dika nut extracts in supplements aimed at supporting heart health and managing cholesterol levels.

