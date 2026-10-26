Add a fresh touch to your meals with dill
What's the story
Dill is a versatile herb that can elevate the taste of several dishes with its distinct flavor. Famous for its feathery green leaves, dill is a staple in many cuisines. It can be used fresh or dried, and goes well with a variety of ingredients. Here are five dill-inspired dishes that highlight the herb's unique taste and can be easily made at home.
Dish 1
Creamy dill potato salad
A creamy dill potato salad is a perfect side dish for any gathering.
Boil some potatoes until tender, then mix them with yogurt or sour cream, chopped fresh dill, and a hint of lemon juice.
The creaminess of the yogurt or sour cream complements the freshness of the dill, making it a delightful accompaniment to grilled vegetables or sandwiches.
Dish 2
Dill pickles with a twist
Traditional dill pickles get an exciting twist by adding garlic cloves and mustard seeds to the brine.
Soak cucumbers in this mixture for a few days to allow the flavors to meld together.
The result is a crunchy pickle with an added depth of flavor from the garlic and mustard seeds, perfect as a snack or sandwich topping.
Dish 3
Lemon-dill quinoa salad
For a refreshing salad, mix cooked quinoa with diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and chopped fresh dill. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zestiness.
This light, yet filling dish is perfect for lunch or as part of a buffet spread.
The combination of lemon and dill gives it an invigorating taste that pairs well with the nutty flavor of quinoa.
Dish 4
Creamy dill sauce for vegetables
A creamy dill sauce can take steamed vegetables up a notch.
Simply mix yogurt or sour cream with finely chopped fresh dill and a dash of lemon juice.
This sauce makes for a perfect dip for broccoli, carrots, or cauliflower florets.
The coolness of the yogurt or sour cream balances the warmth of the vegetables, making it an ideal side dish.
Dish 5
Dill-infused rice pilaf
For an aromatic side dish, cook rice pilaf with vegetable broth instead of water.
Add finely chopped onions and garlic while sautéing the rice grains lightly before adding broth.
Once cooked, stir in freshly chopped dill just before serving.
This will give your pilaf a fragrant touch that goes well with any main course.