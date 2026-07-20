Spice up your meals with these 5 dill seed recipes
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A versatile spice, dill seeds can elevate the taste of several vegetarian dishes. With their unique flavor, they can add a delightful twist to your meals. Here are five vegetarian recipes that use dill seeds, each offering a different way to enjoy this aromatic spice. From soups to salads, these recipes will show you how dill seeds can enhance the taste and aroma of your food.
Dish 1
Dill seed vegetable soup
This comforting vegetable soup is infused with dill seeds's subtle flavor.
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add vegetable broth and diced potatoes, then stir in a teaspoon of crushed dill seeds.
Let it simmer until the potatoes are tender. Finish with fresh parsley for an added burst of flavor.
This soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm and nourishing.
Dish 2
Spiced lentil salad with dill seeds
For a refreshing salad, combine cooked lentils with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and red onions.
In a small bowl, mix olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and half a teaspoon of crushed dill seeds to make a dressing.
Toss the lentils and vegetables together with the dressing for an even coating.
The dill seed adds an unexpected yet pleasant twist to this hearty salad.
Dish 3
Creamy dill seed potato curry
This creamy potato curry is flavored with coconut milk and ground spices, such as cumin and coriander.
Start by cooking diced potatoes until tender in a pan with some oil.
Add coconut milk along with turmeric powder and half a teaspoon of crushed dill seeds for flavoring.
Simmer until thickened before serving over rice or flatbread for a filling meal.
Dish 4
Roasted vegetable medley with dill seeds
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness and adds depth to their flavors when combined with spices like dill seed powder (about one teaspoon per batch).
Toss your choice of vegetables—carrots or bell peppers—with olive oil, then sprinkle them generously with salt, pepper, and ground dill seed.
Roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown, then serve as a side dish or main course accompaniment.
Dish 5
Homemade pickles infused with dill seeds
To make homemade pickles using cucumbers, slice them thinly and pack them tightly into sterilized jars.
Prepare a brine solution by dissolving salt and sugar in vinegar and water.
Pour this over the cucumbers, adding mustard seeds and a generous amount of whole dill seeds.
Seal the jars tightly, and refrigerate for at least a week before enjoying the tangy, flavorful pickles.