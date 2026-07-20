Spice up your meals with these 5 dill seed recipes

This comforting vegetable soup is infused with dill seeds's subtle flavor.

Start by sautéing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add vegetable broth and diced potatoes, then stir in a teaspoon of crushed dill seeds.

Let it simmer until the potatoes are tender. Finish with fresh parsley for an added burst of flavor.

This soup is perfect for chilly days when you need something warm and nourishing.